Timothy J. Wixted, 90, of Williamstown, passed away Sunday, April 19, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born May 4, 1929, in Palo Alto, he was a son of the late Timothy and Ruth Jacoby Wixted.
Tim was a 1947 graduate of St. Stephen's Catholic High School, Port Carbon.
Tim proudly served his country with the Navy during the Korean War. He retired as a records management officer at Fort Indiantown Gap.
He was a devoted member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williams-town, and Williamstown American Legion. Tim was a former coach of Little League baseball for over 20 years with the Williamstown Youth Athletic Association. He was an avid baseball fan.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Mary Hollis Wixted; his two children, Lisa McLaughlin, Exton, and Timothy Wixted and his wife, Laura, Williamstown; a granddaughter, Samantha Schifano and her husband, Salvator, New York; a great-granddaughter, Sophia; nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Williamstown. A Mass will be said for Tim at Sacred Heart Church when the current health restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Sacred Heart Church, c/o Parish Office, 732 E. Main St., Lykens, PA 17048. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Wixted family. To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 20, 2020