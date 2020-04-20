Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
201 E Market St
Williamstown, PA 17098
(717) 647-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Wixted
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Wixted


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy J. Wixted Obituary
Timothy J. Wixted, 90, of Williamstown, passed away Sunday, April 19, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born May 4, 1929, in Palo Alto, he was a son of the late Timothy and Ruth Jacoby Wixted.

Tim was a 1947 graduate of St. Stephen's Catholic High School, Port Carbon.

Tim proudly served his country with the Navy during the Korean War. He retired as a records management officer at Fort Indiantown Gap.

He was a devoted member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williams-town, and Williamstown American Legion. Tim was a former coach of Little League baseball for over 20 years with the Williamstown Youth Athletic Association. He was an avid baseball fan.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Mary Hollis Wixted; his two children, Lisa McLaughlin, Exton, and Timothy Wixted and his wife, Laura, Williamstown; a granddaughter, Samantha Schifano and her husband, Salvator, New York; a great-granddaughter, Sophia; nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Williamstown. A Mass will be said for Tim at Sacred Heart Church when the current health restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Sacred Heart Church, c/o Parish Office, 732 E. Main St., Lykens, PA 17048. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Wixted family. To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -