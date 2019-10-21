|
|
Tina Diehl, 54, of Saint Clair, passed away with her loving family by her side Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her home.
Born in Pottsville, June 29, 1965, she was a daughter of the late Robert R. and Janice M. (Webb) Martin.
Tina attended Saint Clair High School. She was co-owner of Diehl's Painting in Saint Clair and also worked as a saleswoman for Buyrite Auto in Schuylkill Haven.
Tina was a member of Saint Clair Wade United Methodist Church. She was an avid billiards player, playing in pool leagues on the Buckhorn and Saint Clair Fish and Game pool teams. Tina also played softball for the softball team and was an avid motorcycle rider.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Randall R. Martin Sr.; and a sister, Sandra J. Gerhart.
Tina is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ken Diehl, of Saint Clair; a son, Norm Diehl and his wife, Sabrina, of Saint Clair; a daughter, Noell Diehl, of Saint Clair; five grandchildren, Blake, Angel, Zayden, Austin and Trinity; three brothers, George T. Martin and his wife, Jeannette, of New Philadelphia, Robert E. Martin III and his wife, Laurie, of Saint Clair, and Clayton Martin and his wife, Janice, of Saint Clair; two sisters, Elaine Wall, of Port Carbon, and Ida Searle and her husband, Donald, Saint Clair; mother-in-law, Barbara Diehl, of Saint Clair; a sister-in-law, Barb Zalensky and her husband, James, of Rogers, Ark.; brother-in-law, John Diehl and his wife, Robin, of Palo Alto; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with Pastor Jack Murray officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward. Tina and her family wish you do something nice for somebody. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 21, 2019