Tina Marie D'Agostino, 60, of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born May 1, 1960, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Bonnie Scheibley D'Agostino, of Pine Grove, and the late Franklin P. D'Agostino Sr.
She was a 1978 graduate of Pine Grove High School.
Tina was a seamstress for the former Canoe, Woolwright and Pine Grove Woolen's Manufacturing and a manager at Turkey Hill and Pilot/Subway, all in Pine Grove.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her two daughters, Tracy and husband, Glenn Meek, of Bellefonte, and Jaime and husband, Eric Reinhart, of Pottstown; five grandchildren, Landon and Hailey Sweitzer, Eva Meek, Tyler and Sophia Reinhart; a brother, Franklin Jr. and wife, Lisa D'Agostino; three sisters, Lori and husband, Paul Wiscount, JoAnne and husband, Craig Hasenauer, Karen and husband, Dave Soper, all of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove, with the Rev. Shannon D'Agostino officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to , 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 202, Harrisburg, PA 17110, in her memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.