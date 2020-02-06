Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Pytak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Pytak


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina Pytak Obituary
Pauline "Tina" Pytak, 59, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Lehigh Valley Medical Center-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born March 24, 1960, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Pytak and Pauline Hysock.

Tina was a 1978 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School, and she then worked as a nurse's aide for Broad Mountain Manor, Frackville. She loved horseback riding, camping, fishing, gardening and canning foods.

Besides her parents, Tina was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Pytak.

Surviving are her companion of 27 years, Wally Palubinsky; five brothers, Joseph Pytak, with Andrea, of Lost Creek, John Pytak, of Girardville, Harry Pytak, of Shenandoah, Frank Pytak, with Nancy, of Shenandoah, and William Pytak, with Debbie, of Shenandoah; 12 nieces and nephews.

Private services will be conducted Friday, Feb. 7, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, by Monsignor Myron Grabowsky. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -