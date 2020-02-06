|
Pauline "Tina" Pytak, 59, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Lehigh Valley Medical Center-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born March 24, 1960, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Pytak and Pauline Hysock.
Tina was a 1978 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School, and she then worked as a nurse's aide for Broad Mountain Manor, Frackville. She loved horseback riding, camping, fishing, gardening and canning foods.
Besides her parents, Tina was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Pytak.
Surviving are her companion of 27 years, Wally Palubinsky; five brothers, Joseph Pytak, with Andrea, of Lost Creek, John Pytak, of Girardville, Harry Pytak, of Shenandoah, Frank Pytak, with Nancy, of Shenandoah, and William Pytak, with Debbie, of Shenandoah; 12 nieces and nephews.
Private services will be conducted Friday, Feb. 7, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, by Monsignor Myron Grabowsky. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
