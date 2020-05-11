|
Todd Daniel Bradley II, 34, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, May 7, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Cystinosis Awareness Day.
Born Nov. 9, 1985, in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., he was a son of Melissa (Zimmerman) and Edward Santai.
He was last employed as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, his dream job.
He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven Area High School, Class of 2004. Todd was a very active member of the Cystinosis Research Network, serving as president of the Future By Design Mentorship Program for several years. He traveled all over the country with the organization as an advocate, mentor, counselor and friend to others living with Cystinosis. His greatest passion was advocating for other Cystinosis Warriors and offering support to the younger generation around the world. He spread his message to the Cystinosis community on YouTube, encouraging others to find their passion, set goals, foster meaningful relationships, be compliant with their medication and love themselves for who they are. Todd was also a tremendous advocate for organ donation and encouraged everyone to register as an organ donor.
He enjoyed shooting pool, traveling, spending time with his family, playing video games with his brothers and competing at semi-pro regional poker competitions.
Todd was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bruce J. Zimmerman; grandmother, Ethel Mae Santai; great-grandmother, Winnie Roper; brothers, Nikolai and Edward C. Santai; dear friends in the Cystinosis community who paved the way for his journey.
In addition to his mom, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Sandra Roper, wife of James Roper, Easley, S.C.; siblings, Natasha Bradley and her fiance, Bob Dudash, Pottsville, Tyler Zimmerman, Lancaster, Turner Shaffer, Pottsville, Narissa Carver, wife of Jordan Carver, Anderson, S.C., and Ethel Mae Santai and her fiance, Zachary Rohland, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nephews, Nikolai, Tobias and August; cousins, aunts, uncles and friends; over 2000 other Cystinosis Warriors around the world.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately. Todd had requested donations to the Cystinosis Research Network be made in his honor in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made online at Cystinosis.org/howtohelp-donate. Checks can be made payable to Cystinosis Research Network, 302 Whytegate Court, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements and cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both of Schuylkill Haven. Visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.
