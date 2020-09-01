Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Prokop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd David Prokop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd David Prokop Obituary

Todd David Prokop, 38, of Annville, passed away after a courageous battle with a rare form of cancer on Aug. 30, 2020.

Todd was predeceased by his mother, Joy Prokop; father-in-law, Joseph Cummings; brother-in-law, Jared Cummings.

Todd leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Courtney Prokop; daughter, Ava Prokop; son, Cole Prokop; his father, David Prokop; brother, Trevor Prokop (Amie); sister, Jade Prokop; mother-in-law, Carole Aloi Cummings; brother-in-law, Jason Cummings (Jaclyn); nieces, Mia Prokop and Charlotte Cummings; nephews, Ryan Prokop and Jacob Cummings. Todd is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Todd loved watching the Phillies and Eagles, as well as enjoying a pizza and beer with family.

Services will be private for immediate family. Memorial donations can be made to Ava and Cole Prokop Education Fund, c/o Courtney Prokop. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rothermel-Finknebinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -