Todd Douglas Evans, 56, of Hubert, N.C., formerly of Pottsville, took his last breath on earth and his first breath in heaven, as he was escorted by an angelic "honor guard" to his eternal post, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his N.C. home.



Born in Pottsville, he was a 1980 Pottsville Area High School graduate. He played tenor saxophone in the marching, concert and stage bands. During his high school music career, he also performed with PA district, regional and state bands. He was a member of Cressona Community Band.



In July 1978, Todd, dressed in red, white and blue, proudly represented his country by playing his sax in the "All Students Groups, USA" Band, during a 21-day, nine-country, nine-concert, European tour. Both the band members and the choir members accompanying the band were young musicians from high schools and colleges, representing 36 of the 50 states.



In December 1980, he graduated from Marine boot camp, Parris Island, S.C., to start his 20-year career as a Marine, retiring in 2000 as a staff sergeant. Throughout his military career, avionics electronics, his field of expertise, afforded him many learning, teaching and working opportunities in Tennessee, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina. In addition, he also was a Marine recruiter in New Jersey. Following military retirement, he continued working in avionics electronics in North Caroline, Georgia and Pennsylvania, until his passing.



Todd was preceded in death by his father, John Francis Evans; newborn sister, Brenda Jane Evans; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.



He is survived by mother, Peggy Jane Malick Evans; sister, Michelle Denise Evans; wife, Michelle Nicole Brilla Evans; three children, Ashley, Teisha and Kaitlyn; four grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins and many military and civilian friends.



In Todd's honor, a military service was held in North Carolina on April 28 and a memorial service was held in Pennsylvania on May 4. Todd always served his country with pride, honor, valor and commitment. He sang "The Marines Hymn" from the time he was a young boy. "From the halls of Montezuma To the shores of Tripoli; We fight our country's battles In the air, on land, and sea; First to fight for right and freedom, And to Keep our honor clean, We are proud to claim the title of United States Marines ...; If the Army and the Navy Ever look on heaven's shores, They will find the streets are guarded by the United States Marines." "Semper Fi."



