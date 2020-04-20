|
Todd M. Schaeffer, 52, of Schneck Drive, Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born March 30, 1968, in Pottsville, he was a son of Julie Anspach Zimmerman and David Schaeffer, both of Pine Grove.
He was a 1988 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
Todd worked for Penn Dye in Pine Grove.
He was a member of Pine Grove Fish & Game, Pine Grove American Legion, Ten Pin and Bethel Fire Company.
Preceding him in death was his stepfather, Marlyn "Pete" Zimmerman.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his aunt and mom #2, Tina Hippert of Pine Grove; companion, Sandy Tobin, of Friedensburg; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services and interment in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove, will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18157. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
