Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Schaeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd M. Schaeffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd M. Schaeffer Obituary
Todd M. Schaeffer, 52, of Schneck Drive, Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born March 30, 1968, in Pottsville, he was a son of Julie Anspach Zimmerman and David Schaeffer, both of Pine Grove.

He was a 1988 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

Todd worked for Penn Dye in Pine Grove.

He was a member of Pine Grove Fish & Game, Pine Grove American Legion, Ten Pin and Bethel Fire Company.

Preceding him in death was his stepfather, Marlyn "Pete" Zimmerman.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his aunt and mom #2, Tina Hippert of Pine Grove; companion, Sandy Tobin, of Friedensburg; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services and interment in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove, will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18157. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -