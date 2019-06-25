Tony Donofrio Jr., 68, of Farm View Road, Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at home.



Born Oct. 9, 1950, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Tony Sr. and Lucille Hoy Donofrio.



He was a 1968 graduate of Pine Grove High School.



Tony was a coal miner and a mine foreman for Lackawanna Coal Mine Tours.



He was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.



Preceding him in death were a brother, Richard Donofrio, and a sister, Betty Dishler.



Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Ruth Ann Mumma Donofrio; daughter, Toni and husband, Dan Neilan, of Kingston; grandson, Antonio Sanderson; brother, Bobby and wife, Gladys Donofrio, of Pine Grove.



There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. Following the viewing at 11 a.m., there will be a procession to the Schuylkill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 347 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, for a graveside service with Pastor Jill Bierwirth officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Hetzel's Lutheran Church, 261 Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



