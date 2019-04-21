Travis J. Felty, 46, of Pine Grove, passed away Thursday in Pine Grove Township.
|
Born May 11, 1972, in Pottsville, he was a son of Linda Yorty Felty, of Pine Grove, and the late Ronald Felty.
Travis worked as a machine operator for Tyco Engineering.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are four children, Chanse, Tatum and Hayden, of Ashland, and Deklan, of Tamaqua; two brothers, Chris and wife, LeeAnne Felty, and Dustin and wife, Allie Felty, both of Pine Grove; half-brother, Dane Felty, of Chicora; half-sister, Chrisann Felty, of Bethlehem; two nieces, Brianna and Ciera; a nephew, Cole; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 21, 2019