Treazure Agnes Eiffes, 84, of Enola, and formerly of Mechanicsburg, received her angel wings July 29, 2019, at Carolyn House of Central Pennsylvania Hospice surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.
Treazure was born Dec. 7, 1934, in Hegins, Pa., to the late Talbert Gurny Klinger and Elsie Mae Kimmel. Treazure was the widow of Linnwood Eiffes, whom she married Sept. 17, 1955, and who died Feb. 2, 2008.
In addition to her parents and husband, Treazure was preceded in death by her brother, Arlen (Sonny) Klinger.
Treazure's survivors include her five children, Victoria Bollinger, Kim Eiffes, Wayne Eiffes, Scott Eiffes and Wendi Kent; her soulmate sister, Allene (Leenie) Shadle; her sister, Ruth Goines; her brother, Larry Snyder. In addition, she is survived by her half-sisters, Bonnie Jean Judy and Cindy Segal, and her half-brothers, Dennis and Kerry Klinger. Treazure had 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Treazure graduated from Tri-Valley High School in Hegins in 1952, moved to Harrisburg in 1953 and met Linnwood Eiffes at a YMCA dance in 1954. Treazure and Linnwood married in 1955 and settled in Mechanicsburg. Treazure worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, LB Smith Ford and the Mechanicsburg Navy Depot for 20 years as a computer specialist. She also was a partner in a number of independent businesses, including a sandwich venture and swimming school. She retired in 2004. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, camping, motorcycle riding and especially dancing.
All are welcome to join Treazure's family at her gathering of family and friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1 with a short service to follow at Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory, 37 E. Main St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, with Chaplain Allen Eckard officiating. Treazure's desire was for a celebration of life and has asked that guests wear yellow and/or mauve in honor of her favorite colors. The family sends their most heartfelt thanks to everyone at Carolyn's House of Hospice of Central Pennsylvania who so lovingly cared for Treazure during her illness. Contributions in celebration of Treazure's life can be made to Carolyn's House, 1701 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110, www.HospiceOfCentralPA.org. Treazure's family has entrusted her care to Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory in Mechanicsburg, 717-766-3421. Read Treazure's full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait, and sign her official guest book at Buhrig.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 30, 2019