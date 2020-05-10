Home

Tressia R. Van Daley Obituary
Tressia R. Van Daley, 66, former Pottsville resident, passed away May 4 at Green Valley Skilled Nursing Center, Pitman.

Born in Grafton, W.Va., she was raised in Jersey City, N.J., and graduated from Dickinson HS, JC, N.J. Before moving to Pa., she lived for a short while in Reno, Nev.

She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Vera Riley Metro.

She was preceded in passing by her sister, Betty Metro, and brother, Andrew William Metro.

She was a secretary as a profession until her children were born, and loved having motherhood as her primary occupation. Growing up in Jersey City, N.J., she was a member of the choir of The First Baptist Church and a Metro Family Choir, who performed along with her sisters, in many churches in New Jersey.

Survivors include sons, Kurk Van Daley, Pottsville, Aaron Van Daley, Pottsville, Gregory Van Daley, Pottsville, Robert Van Daley, Pottsville; grandchildren, Madison, Robert Jr., Blake, Kaden, BellaBLEU and Lacey; sisters, Genevieve Metro-Corbin, Sparks, Nev., and Sandy Perez, Greenbackville, Va.; nieces, Adina Hill, Bonnye, Brett and Alise Corbin, all of Reno, Nev.; grandnieces, Skylar Hill and Sunny Busby; grandnephew, Corbin Busby, all of Reno, Nev.

Funeral and burial services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 10, 2020
