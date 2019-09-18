|
|
Troy D. Shadle, 55, of Moyers Station Road, Schuylkill Haven, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Jan. 30, 1964, in Pottsville, he was a son of Anna K. Brower Shadle, of Tower City, and her companion, Clarence Gibson.
He was a 1981 graduate of Williams Valley High School and a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tower City.
Troy worked for 30 years as a machinist for Dayton Superior in Tremont and was a member of the United Steelworkers union. He was presently employed at Mrs. T's.
He enjoyed bow hunting, fishing and loved cars and animals. He was an avid Y&R watcher.
Troy's family meant the world to him.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 25 years, Lori Lehman Shadle; son, Ethan Shadle, of Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Courtney Shadle, of North Carolina; two grandsons, Landon and Maddox Shadle; brother, Jeff and wife, Shelly Shadle, of Williamstown.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 20, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Roderick Sutliff officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the St. Mark's (Brown's) Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2019