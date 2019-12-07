|
|
Twila V. Green, 92, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Pine Grove.
Born Feb. 24, 1927, in Hegins, she was a daughter of the late James and Katie Trout Schwartz.
She was a member of Weishample Church of God, Hegins.
Twila was a seamstress, helped her family at Gertrude Hawk candy store at the farmers market, Pottsville, and had Twilas Luncheonette, Pottsville.
She enjoyed being with her family and friends, crocheting, crewel embroidery, the beach, going to church, singing with her husband and playing the guitar. She made many pillowcases that she gave to her family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 60 years, Allen F. Green Sr.; two grandchildren, Amy Lee Herb and Donald Allen Cinqmars Sr.; brother, Valentine Schwartz; two sisters, Edna Schlegel and Evelyn Nuemeister.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane (Robert) Behney, of Ashland, and Ruth (Harold) Brown, of Pine Grove; four sons, Allen F. Green Jr., of Pine Grove, Dean (Patty) Green, of Landsdowne, David (Sue) Green, of Ashland, and Carl (Charlotte) Green, of Weishample; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Echo Valley Grace Brethren Church, 46 Tremont Road, Tremont, with Deacon Thomas Williams and Deacon Dean Green officiating. There will be a visitation from 9 until 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment will follow in Weishample Church of God Cemetery, Hegins. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 7, 2019