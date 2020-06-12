|
|
Uriah H. Miller, of Cressona, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home Friday, May 22, at the age of 82.
Born in Landingville, Oct. 3, 1937, he was a son of the late Mary Jamison and Edwin Miller.
He was the widower of Hilda (Pales) Miller.
He was formerly employed by Central Penn Paper as a salesman and last worked for WARDS Cleaning Services.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Frank and Harold, and sisters, Mamie Miller and Irma Miller.
Uriah is survived by his children, Kent (Amy) Miller, of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Kathleen Edwards, of Saint Clair; grandchildren, Agnes Miller, Michael (Sue) and Raymond (Jen) Honicker, Teena (Tim) Curnow, Ronald, Richard and Lisa Fox; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Aceton Curnow.
The family requests donations be sent to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1001 James Drive B-34, Leesport PA 19533. A private graveside service will be held (for family only please) Monday, June 15, at Summer Hill Cemetery, Auburn, with Certified Celebrant Caitlyn Ebling officiating. All in attendance are asked to wear masks. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 12, 2020