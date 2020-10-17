Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Resources
More Obituaries for Val Mentzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Val "Butch" Mentzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Val "Butch" Mentzer Obituary

Val "Butch" Mentzer, 67, of Mar Lin, Norwegian Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus.

Born in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Albert and Arlene Mohn Mentzer.

He was a 1971 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and attended Albright College. His career in the telecommunications industry began with GTE and continued after their merger with Verizon, from which he retired in 2017.

He was a member and former union representative for Communications Workers of America. He was also a member of Mar Lin Citizen's Hose Company and a former emergency medical technician with Pottsville EMS. He was also active in youth sports as a coach for Pottsville Midget Football and as an umpire for Little League. He enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, the former Magdalena Goetz; two sons, Gregory Mentzer (spouse, Tara), of Lavelle, Butler Township, and Corey Mentzer (spouse, Tricia), of Mar Lin; two grandsons, Gavin and Owen Mentzer; a sister, Carolyn "Dolly" Correll (spouse, Charles), of Wernersville.

The family will accept visitors at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Interment will be private in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers donations to Kawasaki Disease Foundation, 9 Cape Ann Circle, Ipswich, MA 01938, or to Joe and Caroline's Fund, Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Val's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -