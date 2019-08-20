Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Velma M. Hoffner

Velma M. Hoffner Obituary
Velma M. Hoffner, 90, of W. Main St., Valley View, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Premier at Susquehanna, Millersburg.

She was born Tuesday, Sept. 25, 1928, in Klingerstown, a daughter of the late William and Anna (Wolfgang) Ramberger.

She graduated from Hegins Township High School in 1945.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View, and loved sewing for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan R. Hoffner, who passed away Sept. 22, 2011. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Arlene Bixler, and one brother, Darvin Ramberger.

She is also survived by two sons, Glenn I. and his wife, Jan Hoffner, of Halifax, and Brian D. and his wife, Jan Hoffner, of Valley View; daughter, Linda A. and her husband, Douglas Reed, of Halifax; two grandsons, Andrew D. Reed and Grant D Hoffner; two granddaughters, Brittney L. Reed and Rebekah J. Hoffner; one great-granddaughter, Adley Reed; one brother, Paul Ramberger; one sister, Lois Fetter.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 153, Valley View, PA 17983. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
