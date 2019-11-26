Home

Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Vera Blackwell, 78, of Frackville, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born in Frackville, July 19, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Alex and Catherine (Kitscock) Spotts.

She retired as a bookkeeper from Pritz Dodge, Llewellyn.

Vera was a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J. Blackwell, on Sept. 15, 2019; five brothers and four sisters.

Surviving are three sons, Eugene J. Blackwell III and his wife, Kathleen, of Frackville, Eric Blackwell and his wife, Michelle, of Paxinos, Alex Blackwell and his companion, Nicki, of Virginia Beach, Va.; four grandchildren, E.J., Madison, Manny and Aidan; nieces and nephews.

Divine Liturgy will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday from St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 45 S. Second St., Frackville, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Memorial Fund, 245 S. Middle St., Frackville, PA 17931. Burial will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
