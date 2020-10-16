Home

James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Verna I. Prock

Verna I. Prock, 93, of Saint Clair, passed away Thursday at Schuylkill Center.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Fitz) Kostinko.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, three sisters and one brother.

Surviving are a nephew, Michael Cooper and wife, Mary.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael Orthodox Church, Saint Clair, with interment in the parish cemetery. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
