Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Botek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna L. "Honey" Botek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna L. "Honey" Botek Obituary

Verna L. "Honey" Botek, 82, of Duncott, Cass Township, passed away Tuesday surrounded by her family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born in Black Diamond, Reilly Township, she was a daughter of the late John and Stella Essler Smith.

She attended Reilly Township schools.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 54 years, Steve Botek, in 2012; a son, Stephen M. Botek, in 1988; two brothers, John Smith and Clarence Smith; five sisters, Emma Smith, Emily Smith, Mildred Hewes, Mary Hill and Rita Parobek.

Surviving are six children, Wayne, of Florida, Anthony (Tammy), of Harrisburg, Karen Zambiasi (Phillip), of Minersville, twin sons, Kenneth, of Duncott, and Kevin, of Port Carbon, and Brian, of Minersville; eight grandchildren, Steven and Melissa Botek, Olivia and Abigail Botek, Kayla O'Donnell, Kristen and Elissa Zambiasi and Alexis Botek; nine great-grandchildren, Makaya, Hayley, Madison, Kiera, Cameron, Brennan, Aiden, Arabella and Asher. She is also survived by three sisters, Alma Mishler, of Minnesota, Kathryn Dankulich, of Norwegian Township, and Geraldine Pauly, of Branchdale; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at 6 p.m. Thursday and at 6 a.m. Friday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visitation will end promptly at 12:15 p.m. when procession will form. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, East Norwegian Township. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -