Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Verna M. Haupt

Verna M. Haupt Obituary

Verna M. Haupt, 95, of New Ringgold, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Orwigsburg Center.

She was the wife of the late Harold F. Haupt, who passed away July 8, 1997.

Prior to retiring, she was employed as a dishwasher at the former Hamburg Diner and as a machine operator at the former Onyx Blouse Co., Orwigsburg.

Born in West Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Katie (Smith) Snyder.

Verna was a member of Christ Church, McKeansburg. She was a life member of Orwigsburg Senior Citizens. She enjoyed cooking and playing cards, especially haus and pinochle.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, JoAnn Strauss; three brothers, Walter, Paul and Norman Snyder; sister, Carrie Harakal; two half-brothers, John and Charles Schock; son-in-law, Harold "Scookie" Frye Jr.

Surviving are a son, Greg and his wife, Kim; daughter, Diane Frye, both of New Ringgold; son-in-law, Paul Strauss, of Nesquehoning; eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Christ Church, McKeansburg, 6 S. Race St., New Ringgold, with the Rev. Mrs. Sunny L. Stock officiating. Call from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Contributions may be made in her name to the church. CDC guidelines will be followed; social distancing and masks are required. Arrangements are being handled by Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
