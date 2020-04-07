|
Verna Taris, 95, of Mahanoy City, passed away Sunday afternoon.
Born in Beaver Meadows, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Dudinyak) Tirpak.
She attended area schools and had been employed by Janowitz Dress Factory, formerly of Mahanoy City. She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Mahanoy City.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Joseph; a son, Wayne; a granddaughter, Melissa; brothers, Michael "Pat," John, Nicholas and Joseph Tirpak; sisters, Mary Anthony, Anna Panko and Helen Milkowich.
Survivors include one son, Joseph and his wife, Rosalie, of Mahanoy City; a daughter, Elaine Deneault, of Hazleton; a sister, Margie Ribnicki, of Elizabeth, N.J.; grandchildren, Larry Deneault, Tanya Weber, Nicole Gregg and Jason Taris ; great-grandchildren, Michael Weber, Izzy and Jack Cavenas, Indy Deneault and Jake and Kaia Taris; nieces and nephews.
Service will be private with interment in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery. Contributions in Verna's name to Advantage Home Health Services, 1502 Route 61 Highway South, Pottsville, PA 17901, or St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 621 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, PA 17948, would be appreciated by the family. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please sign our guest book at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.
