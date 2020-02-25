Home

Vernon C. Rogers Jr.

Vernon C. Rogers Jr., 59, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Vernon was born Nov. 13, 1960, in Pottsville, a son of the late Mary Lou (Bickleman) and Vernon C. Rogers Sr.

He was the husband of Diane (Faust) Rogers. They were married 35 years on Jan. 19, 2020.

Vernon is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Rogers and her companion, Brandon; a son, Vernon C. Rogers III and his companion, Michelle; a sister, Mary Ellen, wife of Thurman Johnson; two brothers, Kirk Rogers and Clyde Rogers, husband of Jennifer.

He was an avid hunter and belonged to Auburn Game and Fish Association.

Services are private and entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
