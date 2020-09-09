Home

Veronica Ondisco Obituary

Veronica Ondisco, 91, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born May 24, 1929, in Carleroi, Belgium, she was a daughter of the late Michel and Veronica (Fedelus) Kawecki.

Veronica worked as a seamstress at several local garment factories and was a member of Minersville Senior Citizens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph J. Ondisco, and three brothers, Stephen, Louis and Froncois Kawecki.

Veronica is survived by daughter, Marie Gerken, of Auburn, Wash.; son, Robert Ondisco and his wife, Ann Marie, of Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Patricia Ondisco and companion, Marlin Knarr, of Schuylkill Haven; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jeanine Kawecki, of France, and Marie Lecoye, of Michigan; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be no procession from the funeral home to the cemetery. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 9, 2020
