Veronica Supernavage, 103, of Mahanoy City, passed away Saturday, July 20, at her grandson's residence in Elizabethtown, where she lived for the last two years. Prior to that she lived in Camp Hill for 16 years.



Veronica was born in Shenandoah, Jan. 14, 1916, a daughter of the late Antoinette Baronsky and Peter Mitchell.



She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, Camp Hill.



She was a factory worker at the former Eagle Brothers Shirt Factory, Mahanoy City, and the former Martin Shirt Factory, Shenandoah.



She was wife of the late Walter Supernavage.



She was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Mitchell, and a sister, Anna Menter.



Veronica is survived by three daughters, Anna Marie Post, of Camp Hill, Dorothy Whalen, of Collegeville, and Catherine Muza, of Camp Hill; a son,William R., of Shenandoah Heights; a sister, Antoinette "Tessie" Dornsife, of East Greenville. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. Family prefers donations to Heartland Hospice and can be made at the church. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2019