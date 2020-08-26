Home

Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Vicky L. Hess Obituary

Vicky L. Hess, 60, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Vicky was born Dec. 8, 1959, in Reading, a daughter of the late Jacqueline (Riedel) and Eugene Hafer.

She was the wife of Ernest C. Hess.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Pottsville. She graduated from Reading High School. Vicky served as the Pottsville branch missionary from July 21, 2019, until present, she was baptized in the church in 2002; Vicky and Ernest's marriage was sealed in Washington, D.C., in 2003. She had a great love of children and family.

In addition to her husband, Vicky is also survived by her brother, Michael K., husband of Suzanne Hafer. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and "adopted" daughter, Gypsy Williams.

A religious service will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 28, at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com. Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 26, 2020
