  • "Our deepest sympathy to the Mazzuca family,may you find..."
    - Carol Forster
  • "From the entire Leahy family our deepest condolences go out..."
    - Marylou Leahy
  • "Joe, my deepest condolences on the passing of your son...."
    - Skip Cremia
  • "I am so sorry for your familys tremendous loss. He will be..."
    - Debbie Sheehan
  • "Joe, Wanda and family we're all deeply saddened by the loss..."
    - Vincent Madonna
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA
17901
(570)-622-1403
Victor A. Mazzuca, 28, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Born Aug. 11, 1990, in Reading, he was a loving son to Joseph A. and Wanda M. Mazzuca, Pottsville, and devoted brother to Joseph M., Pottsville.

Victor was a 2008 graduate of Pottsville Area High School. Subsequent to his graduation, he developed his talents as a heavy equipment operator with his family's business, Mazzuca Enterprises, in Pottsville. He continued his occupational growth and became an upstanding member of the International Union of Operating Engineers - Local 542.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. Edward B. Connolly as celebrant. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Victor's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

