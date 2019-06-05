Victor G. Mickatavage, 79, of Gordon, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, June 3, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.



Born in Ashland, Dec. 22, 1939, he was a son of the late Joseph C. and Beatrice Rolinitis Mickatavage.



He was a lifelong area resident, having relocated to Gordon in 1960 upon his marriage to Marilyn Jane Snyder, with whom he celebrated his 52nd anniversary prior to her passing in 2012.



Victor was the proud father of four boys, Brian (Elaine), Blake, Brent (Haley) and Brad (Tamie), all of whom still reside in the Gordon/Ashland area. His boys provided him with seven grandchildren, Brandon, Chad, Brittany, Brock, Brady, Hunter, Ashton; and two great-grandchildren, Emily and Bennett.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph, and nephew, Daniel Snyder.



He is survived by brother, Dr. Robert Mickatavage (Jane), of Rye, N.Y.; in-laws, Paul and Dorothy Snyder, of Gordon; nephews and nieces, George, Robert, Jill and Phoebe Mickatavage and Lois, Paul and Elizabeth Snyder. In addition to cousins and friends, he also leaves Elsie Walacavage, of Gordon, his companion of recent years.



Victor was very proud of his knowledge of anthracite mining, gained through his career as first an independent miner with family operated Mickey Coal Co., and after as a mine inspector for MSHA. He will be remembered as an accomplished musician, often entertaining groups of people with his accordion or keyboard as well as a vocalist. He could play hundreds of songs by ear. His wry sense of humor and conversational skills meant he was never a stranger to anyone and friends and new acquaintances alike were always welcome at Vic's house.



Victor was a member of several local organizations, with one of the highlights being his long tenure as president of the Gordon Fish and Game Protective Association. He was an avid outdoorsman, crack rifle shot and loved repairing things - always finding clever ways to improvise.



The greatest accomplishment of Victor's life is the raising and teaching of his sons and grandchildren in all of life's skills, and for this he will be most remembered and loved.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon, with Susie Hocking, C.S.M., officiating. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Simpson United Methodist Church, 119 E. Biddle St., Gordon, PA 17936. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.



