Vincent D'Attilio Jr., 77, formerly of Minersville, passed away in Daytona Beach, Florida.



Born in Minersville, he was a son of the late Vincent "Jimmy" and Theresa DeFalco D'Attilio.



Vincent was a member of the former St. Barbara's Church in Minersville. He was a Vietnam veteran and served with the Army's 1st Cavalry Division and participated in the battle of the IA Drang Valley. He was the recipient of 2 Bronze Stars and numerous other Army commendations.



He had worked as a timekeeper for McClosky Construction based in Washington, D.C. He was on the Advisory Board of Schoeneman Beauty Schools and was an educator for the Alberto Culver Co. and performed platform instruction for other beauty companies around the world. He was also an associate of Buttercut Shears of Florida.



He is survived by a son, Vincent D'Attilio III; a daughter, Marlo; a brother, Camillo "Cam" D'Attilio; a nephew, Russell D'Attilio; nieces, Kelly Papinchak and Camille D'Attilio.



Funeral services were previously held in Daytona Beach, Florida. Private interment, at the convenience of the family, will be in St. Barbara's Cemetery, Llewellyn. Arrangements locally are by the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Vincent's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.



