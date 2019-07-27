Home

Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Vincent D'Attilio, 77, formerly of Minersville, passed away June 20, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday to offer condolences to the family at the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Funeral services were previously held in Daytona Beach, Florida. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Barbara's Cemetery, Llewellyn. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Vincent's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 27, 2019
