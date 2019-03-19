Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent H. Wisner Sr.. View Sign





Born in Pottsville on Jan. 27, 1940, he was a son of the late Harry and Mary Gallagher Wisner.



He was the husband of Jacqueline M. Angelo Wisner.



He was formerly employed as a sprinkler/pipe fitter and a truck driver. He attended the Church of Broken Pieces, Minersville.



Vince was very active with Alcoholics Anonymous with 33 years of sobriety. He served as a sponsor to many fellow AA members.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Fran Mullins, Kitty Salmon and Richard Wisner.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Vincent H. Wisner Jr., Oklahoma City; a daughter, Michele Wisner, Auburn; stepdaughter, Corrine Dietrich; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Woomert, Pottsville.



