Vincent H. Wisner Sr., 79, of Orwigsburg, passed away Saturday, March 16, at his residence.Born in Pottsville on Jan. 27, 1940, he was a son of the late Harry and Mary Gallagher Wisner.He was the husband of Jacqueline M. Angelo Wisner.He was formerly employed as a sprinkler/pipe fitter and a truck driver. He attended the Church of Broken Pieces, Minersville.Vince was very active with Alcoholics Anonymous with 33 years of sobriety. He served as a sponsor to many fellow AA members.He was preceded in death by his siblings, Fran Mullins, Kitty Salmon and Richard Wisner.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Vincent H. Wisner Jr., Oklahoma City; a daughter, Michele Wisner, Auburn; stepdaughter, Corrine Dietrich; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Woomert, Pottsville.Services will be held at a later date.