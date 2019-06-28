Vincent J. Dacquisto Sr., a loving husband, father and grandfather, 84, of Ringtown, passed away on Wednesday morning at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus.



Born in Shenandoah, on June 23, 1935, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose Marnell Dacquisto.



Vince was a 1952 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.



He was a dedicated and hardworking man. After 35 years, he retired from U.S. Steel, Fairless Hills, where he was employed as an electrician and motor inspector. Vince was a member and former officer of the United Steelworkers Union.



Vince was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed the outdoors and loved dogs. As his wife is an excellent cook, he enjoyed many meals shared with his family and friends. He loved his family; he was a hero to his children and grandchildren.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his son, Vincent J. Dacquisto Jr., on March 28, 2014.



Surviving are his wife of 63 years, the former Jean Bubnis; one son, Neal Dacquisto, of Ringtown; one daughter, Susan Sturges, of Bernville; two grandchildren, Vincent Dacquisto, of Pitman, New Jersey, and Melissa Dacquisto, of Ringtown; nephews, cousins and many friends.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



