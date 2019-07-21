Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
(570) 874-0197
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Swistak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent J. Swistak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent J. Swistak Obituary
Vincent J. Swistak, 66, of Douglassville, formerly of Frackville, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Born in Ashland, Aug. 16, 1952, he was a son of the late Walter H. and Olga Kessock Swistak Sr.

He was a graduate of the former Cardinal Brennan High School and studied film and theatre at Penn State University.

Vincent worked as a radio frequency engineer for cellular companies and was a sound studio engineer for many local artists.

He was a member of the radio-controlled modelers, a ham radio operator and was a certified scuba diver.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah E. Snyder Swistak, Douglassville, and a brother; Walter J. Swistak Jr., Moscow; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych, pastor, as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Panakhyda service will be at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Michael's Parish Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vincent's name to the .

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now