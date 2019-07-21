Vincent J. Swistak, 66, of Douglassville, formerly of Frackville, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.



Born in Ashland, Aug. 16, 1952, he was a son of the late Walter H. and Olga Kessock Swistak Sr.



He was a graduate of the former Cardinal Brennan High School and studied film and theatre at Penn State University.



Vincent worked as a radio frequency engineer for cellular companies and was a sound studio engineer for many local artists.



He was a member of the radio-controlled modelers, a ham radio operator and was a certified scuba diver.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah E. Snyder Swistak, Douglassville, and a brother; Walter J. Swistak Jr., Moscow; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych, pastor, as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Panakhyda service will be at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Michael's Parish Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vincent's name to the .



Published in Republican & Herald on July 21, 2019