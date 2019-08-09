Home

Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home
403 W. Main Street
Girardville, PA 17935
570 276-6416
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
403 W. Main Street
Girardville, PA 17935
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
403 W. Main Street
Girardville, PA 17935
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church
Girardville, PA
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Vincent P. Catizone Obituary
Vincent P. Catizone, 92, of Girardville, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Girardville, he was a son of the late Antonio and Concetta Fulginiti Catizone. He was a member of the former St. Joseph's Church, Girardville, now St. Charles Borromeo Parish.

Vince was a World War II veteran of the Navy, where he served on the USS Philippine Sea. During his time in the Navy, he served on the South Pole Expeditions under Admiral Byrd. He came from a family of barbers and served his clients while in the Navy, King of Prussia and alongside his brother, John, in Shenandoah.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Beck Catizone; his four brothers, Paneteleona, Peter, Anthony and Joseph Catizone; a sister, Concetta Hennessy.

Vince is survived by his six children, Dorothy and her husband, Patrick Smith, Vincent and his wife, Yelena Catizone, Ellen and her husband, Charles Portz, Joseph and his wife, Linda Catizone, Helene and her husband, Dave Vass, Marianne and her husband, Ramiro Arellano; his brother, John Catizone; his five sisters, Michelena Catizone, Marian Kleeman, Rosemary Zelli, Jean Ann Kessler and Elizabeth Burns; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, Girardville, with the Rev. Francis Iroot as the celebrant. Friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made, in Vincent's name, to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation at PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
