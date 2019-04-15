Vincent P. Purcell, 77, of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away unexpectedly Friday at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Forestville, he was a son of the late Thomas and Frances Angelo Purcell.
He attended Cass Township schools, and worked in several area restaurants, including the Country Squire and the former Nancy Lee Diner. He had also been employed at Gold Mills, Pine Grove, and at the former Olenick Brothers Coal Co.
He was a proud and active member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. Fellow parishioners will remember that he never missed Saturday services. He enjoyed helping around the parish; and was sometimes known as "Sanford & Son" for his parish adventures in his old truck.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, the former Karen Bainbridge, in 2013; two children, Vincent, in 1962, and Cheryl Ann, in 1966; three brothers, Thomas, James and William Purcell.
Vince is survived by his son, David B. Purcell (spouse, Theresa), Chesapeake, Va.; a grandson, Anthony Vincent Purcell, Florida. He is also survived by his companion, Kimberly Willier, Pottsville; six siblings, Francis Purcell (spouse, Elizabeth), Pottsville, Rose Moyer, Saint Clair, Mary Polinsky (spouse, Ted), Minersville, Rhoda Weir, Forestville, John Purcell (spouse, Joann), North Manheim Township, and Theresa Walsh, Mar Lin. He was a beloved and special uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m until the time of Mass at the church. Interment will be in St. Vincent de Paul No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or to the St. Michael Church Memorial Fund, both at 542 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
