Vincent Thomas Crosby Jr., of Warminster, passed away March 27, 2020.
He was born in Brownsville, to the late Vincent Sr. and Anna (Kane) Crosby. He resided in Warminster for 57 years.
Vince is survived by his loving wife, Mary Rose (Adzentoivich), with whom he celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary last July. He was the devoted father to Linda Madara (Thomas), Bridget Fox (Steven), Mary McAnally (James), Kelly Roberts (Robert) and his son, Vincent Thomas Crosby III, who preceded him in death. Vince adored his grandchildren, Matthew McAnally, Kathryn Fox, Jamie McAnally and William Fox. He was proud to be their Poppy. He is survived by a beloved sister, Jane Wonderlick (Richard), and his brother, Joseph (Frances), preceded him in death. He loved his nieces and nephews.
Vince was a hard-working man. For many years, he worked six-day weeks at SPS Technologies, Jenkintown, until he retired in 1994 after 37 years. He was a family man who enjoyed the raucous family dinners with "my girls," their husbands and grandchildren. He enjoyed telling stories of the good old days, swimming, hunting, fishing, going for walks and working on cars. He was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War and was a devout Catholic and a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish for 57-years. He was so much more than this obituary can say and will be sorely missed. Family get-togethers will be a paler version of what they once were. "Our memories of our loved ones are the pearl we form around the grain of grief that causes us pain." (J. Zentner) "May the sunshine warm upon your face, Vince, and until we meet again may the Lord hold you in the palm of his hand."
A Mass of Christian Burial and graveside services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA or The s Project. Online condolences may be offered at the funeral home's website, varcoethomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 1, 2020