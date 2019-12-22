|
|
Vincent T. Papa Sr., 69, of Rutherford, N.J., passed away peacefully Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2019, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.
Born Jan. 22, 1950, in Manhattan, N.Y., he was a son of the late Thomas and Victoria (Castellano) Papa.
He was a graduate of Automotive High School, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Prior to his retirement, he was a truck driver and mechanic for the Jersey City Incinerator Authority for almost 25 years and was a member of Teamsters Union Local 641, Union, N.J.
Vincent was a former member of the Catholic community of Rutherford, N.J.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph Papa and his wife, Vanessa, of Shenandoah, and Vincent T. Papa Jr., of Shenandoah; three grandchildren, Kayla Marie Papa, Emily Elizabeth Papa and Michael Joseph Papa; one brother, Thomas Papa, of Effort; his companion, Christine Diaz, of New Jersey; cousins.
Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Joan A. Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
