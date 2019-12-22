Home

Vincent T. Papa Sr. Obituary
Vincent T. Papa Sr., 69, of Rutherford, N.J., passed away peacefully Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2019, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.

Born Jan. 22, 1950, in Manhattan, N.Y., he was a son of the late Thomas and Victoria (Castellano) Papa.

He was a graduate of Automotive High School, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Prior to his retirement, he was a truck driver and mechanic for the Jersey City Incinerator Authority for almost 25 years and was a member of Teamsters Union Local 641, Union, N.J.

Vincent was a former member of the Catholic community of Rutherford, N.J.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph Papa and his wife, Vanessa, of Shenandoah, and Vincent T. Papa Jr., of Shenandoah; three grandchildren, Kayla Marie Papa, Emily Elizabeth Papa and Michael Joseph Papa; one brother, Thomas Papa, of Effort; his companion, Christine Diaz, of New Jersey; cousins.

Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Joan A. Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
