Vinny Davalos, 25, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born July 15, 1994, in Philadelphia, he was a son of Brian Keith Davalos and Catherine Ann (Kattner) Cyr and his stepmother, Patti Dower.
Vinny was a graduate of Chambersburg High School.
He loved going ATV riding and being around his family.
Vinny is survived by two brothers, Brian Anthony Cyr and Zachary Thomas Cyr; his stepfather, Charles Cyr; girlfriend, Angelina Velousky; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with Regnal Leibensperger, SALM, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with Vinny's funeral costs to Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
