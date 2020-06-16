Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for Vinny Davalos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vinny Davalos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vinny Davalos Obituary
Vinny Davalos, 25, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born July 15, 1994, in Philadelphia, he was a son of Brian Keith Davalos and Catherine Ann (Kattner) Cyr and his stepmother, Patti Dower.

Vinny was a graduate of Chambersburg High School.

He loved going ATV riding and being around his family.

Vinny is survived by two brothers, Brian Anthony Cyr and Zachary Thomas Cyr; his stepfather, Charles Cyr; girlfriend, Angelina Velousky; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins

A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with Regnal Leibensperger, SALM, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with Vinny's funeral costs to Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vinny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -