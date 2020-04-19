Home

Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Viola C. DiRenzo Obituary
Viola C. DiRenzo, 98, of Minersville, passed away Thursday, April 16, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.

Viola was born March 28, 1922, in Minersville, a daughter of the late Maria (Doddi) and Antonio DeFalco. She was the widow of Pasquale V. Direnzo, who died Jan. 19, 2011.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville, and the former St. Barbara Church of Minersville. She was the owner of DiRenzo Florist, Minersville.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Pasquale "Patsy" DiRenzo, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony and Joseph DeFalco; sisters, Theresa D'Attilio and Angie Murphy.

Viola is survived by a daughter, Maria, wife of Nicholas Quinn, with whom she resided following her husband's death in 2011; a son, Patrick A. DiRenzo. She is also survived by grandchildren, Nicholas and Gabriella Quinn, Patrick DiRenzo, Danelle Lazarchick; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

All services shall be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Saint Barbara Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville , is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
