Viola Gilbert

Viola Gilbert Obituary

Viola Gilbert, 95, of Cressona, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, at her grandson's home in Auburn.

Viola was born May 21, 1925, in Hettinger, N.D., a daughter of the late Julia (Krischenowski) and Phillip Ketterling.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Korell, who died July 11, 2013; her husband, Cyril Gilbert, who died in 1993; three brothers, Phillip Jr., William and Richard.

She was a member of St. Mark's UCC, Cressona.

Viola is survived by a son-in-law, Calvin Korell, of Cressona; two grandsons, Brandon Korell, of Mechanicsburg, and Chad Korell, husband of Bonnie, of Auburn; two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Julia Korell. Also surviving are one brother, Wesley Ketterling, and three sisters, Hilda Banning, Maybelle Borgrud and Esther Anderson.

Interment will be private at convenience of the family in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At the family's request, memorial donations may be forwarded to St. Mark's UCC, 30 Pottsville St., Cressona, PA 17929. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, is in charge of arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
