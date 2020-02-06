|
|
Viola Josephine Kluba, 90, formerly of Mar Lin and Centreville, Va., passed away Jan. 27, 2020 at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.
Born in Mar Lin, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Lauretta Dallago Zucal.
She attended Pottsville High School. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Pottsville, and a member of St. Timothy's Church, Chantilly, Va.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Robert Francis Kluba Sr., she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary, at birth, Anna Zucal and Louise Lutsky, and three brothers, Louis Zucal, Albert Zucal and Richard Zucal.
She is survived by a son, Robert Kluba Jr., of Centerville, Va.; two grandchildren, Robert Kluba III and Cristina Syre and her husband, Thomas; a great-grandchild, Evelyn Rose; a brother, Francis Zucal, of Minersville; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Patrick's Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to either St. Patrick's Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or to Cancer Research Center, 1310 Old Highway 63 South, Suite 5, Columbia, MO 65201. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Viola's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2020