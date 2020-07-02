|
|
Violet B. Twardzik, 89, of Saint Clair, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home.
Born in Arnot's Addition, Nov. 10, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Folta) Kocur.
She was a cutter at several area garment factories.
Violet was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Twardzik, in 2002; sister, Jeanette Stock; a brother, Walter Kocur.
Surviving are son, John Twardzik and his wife, Teresa, of Saint Clair; granddaughter, Jeanetta Twardzik, of Minersville; grandson, John Twardzik, of Saint Clair; sister, Dolores Brophy, of Saint Clair; nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 2, 2020