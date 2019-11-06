Home

Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Violet Emma Stehr

Violet Emma Stehr Obituary
Violet Emma Stehr, 100, of Klingerstown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, at Stone Ridge Poplar Run, Myerstown.

Violet was born in Klingerstown, Dec. 13, 1918, a daughter of the late K. Gertrude (Klinger) and Charles Maurer.

She graduated from Hegins Township High School, and was proud to have never missed a day during her years of schooling.

She was a member of St. Paul's E.C. Church, Pitman, where she was a Sunday school teacher, was in charge of floral ordering for holidays and was the pianist for many years.

Violet was active with the Mahantongo Fire Company and Mahantongo Ambulance Association and was also a member of Woodmen of the World Lodge 433, all of Pitman.

Violet is survived by two sons, Dale, husband of Sheree Stehr, of Mechanicsburg, and Trent, husband of Doris Stehr, of Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Karen Fry, Matthew Stehr, Elisabeth Lau and Adam Stehr; four great-grandchildren, Alaina Fry, Evan Fry, Fiona Lau and Farah Lau.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Mae Kauffman, Ethel Maurer, Daisy Snyder and Pauline Adams.

Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul's E.C. Church, 172 Ridge Road, Pitman, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's E.C. Church, 172 Ridge Road, Pitman, PA 17964. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
