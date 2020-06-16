Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet L. Farrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet L. Farrell Obituary
Violet L. Farrell, beloved wife, cherished mother, adoring grandmother, of Brook Lane, Lewistown Valley, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem at the age of 85.

Born Thursday, Jan. 24, 1935, in Tamaqua, she was a daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Homer) Dreisbach. She was also predeceased by brothers, Donald, Arthur and William Dreisbach.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Ronald F. Farrell Sr.; son, Ronald F. Farrell Jr. and his wife, Roxanne, of Tamaqua; daughter, Diane M. Canfield, of Vancouver, Wash.; brother, Carl Dreisbach, of Tamaqua; sister, Beatrice Holmberg, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Timothy, Natalie, Leslie and Zack; great-grandchildren, Salvatore, Hailey, Jack, Elyse, Kyle Wyatt and Isaiah.

A 1953 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Violet worked in the textile industry for many years. She was a good cook; however, mostly enjoyed time spent with family.

Private arrangements entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -