Violet L. Farrell, beloved wife, cherished mother, adoring grandmother, of Brook Lane, Lewistown Valley, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem at the age of 85.
Born Thursday, Jan. 24, 1935, in Tamaqua, she was a daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Homer) Dreisbach. She was also predeceased by brothers, Donald, Arthur and William Dreisbach.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Ronald F. Farrell Sr.; son, Ronald F. Farrell Jr. and his wife, Roxanne, of Tamaqua; daughter, Diane M. Canfield, of Vancouver, Wash.; brother, Carl Dreisbach, of Tamaqua; sister, Beatrice Holmberg, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Timothy, Natalie, Leslie and Zack; great-grandchildren, Salvatore, Hailey, Jack, Elyse, Kyle Wyatt and Isaiah.
A 1953 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Violet worked in the textile industry for many years. She was a good cook; however, mostly enjoyed time spent with family.
Private arrangements entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 16, 2020