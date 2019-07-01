Violet M. Delp, 86, of Delp Lane, Schuylkill Haven (Washington Township), passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at home.



Born June 14, 1933, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Edna Lienbach Schadler.



She was affiliated with Spies Lutheran Church, Reading.



Violet worked at Ontelaunee Orchard in Leesport, and then owned Bargain Boutique.



Preceding her in death was a brother, Leon Schadler, and sister, Dora.



Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Norman D. Delp; three sons, Steven and wife, Penny Delp, Timothy and Kathy Delp, both of Pine Grove, and Daniel and wife, Tracey Delp, of Selinsgrove; two daughters, Marcie and husband, Bill Appelt, of Mocksville, N.C., Karen and husband, Rich Loveless, of Shillington; six grandchildren, Eric, Ben, Meghan, Alex, Emili and Austin; seven great-grandchildren, Bryce, Chase, Joey, Tommy, Everly, Killian and River; sisters and brother, Barbara Perez, Kathryn Heffner, Peggy, Sharon and Douglas.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, with Pastor Norman Dixon officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Manbeck's Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 1, 2019