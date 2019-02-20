Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virden H. "Pop" Header. View Sign





He was born Tuesday, Nov. 2, 1926, in Barry Township, a son of the late Roy and Mamie Ludwig Header. He was raised by his grandparents, C. Monroe and Mary Header.



He was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.



He served in the Navy during World War II.



Pop was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement and also had worked as a self-employed auto mechanic.



He was a member of Barry Salem United Methodist Church, Weishample.



Pop's greatest joy was his family and his greatest passion was fishing. He enjoyed countless fishing trips with family and friends and touched many lives through his love of fishing. His favorite time was family fishing trips to Canada. He was also an avid race fan, spending many Saturday nights at Selinsgrove Speedway.



His wife, Myrna L. Neiswinter Header, to whom he was married for 60 years, passed away in 2011. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.



He is survived by four daughters, Jane L. Fetterhoff and her husband, Larry, of Hegins, Alice M. Strohecker and her husband, Roger, of Ashland, Cathy A. Clouser and her husband, Kevin, of Ashland, and Bonnie J. Duffy, of Ashland; two sons, James R. Header and his wife, Fay, of Duncannon, and Earl D. Header, of Ashland; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ivan Header, of Sunbury; four sisters, Violet Tschopp, of Lykens, Ellen Steele, of Lykens, Ruth Paul, of Reading, and Anna Erdman, of Northumberland; nieces and nephews,



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Barry Salem United Methodist Church, Weishample, with the Rev. W. Keith Rockwell officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be made in Salem Cemetery, Weishample. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Barry Salem United Methodist Church, 844 Deep Creek Road, Ashland, PA 17921. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements.



