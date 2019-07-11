|
|
Virginia A. "Ginny" Balsavage, 67, of Girardville, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Sunday evening.
Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Olga Chickersky Beneshunas.
She was self-employed as a beautician in Girardville for many years before working at City Shirt, Frackville, until her retirement.
She was a member of the former St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Girardville, now worship site of St. Charles Borromeo Parish.
Virginia enjoyed outdoor sporting events including boating and riding motorcycles.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Beneshunas, Girardville; her fiancé, Wally Hause, Girardville, and her loving boxer dog, Dylan; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2019