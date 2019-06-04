Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St John XXIII R.C.C
301 Pine Broad Street
Tamaqua, FL
Virginia C. Stevens-Subolish

Virginia C. Kowalik Stevens-Subolish, wife, mother, sister, of Fairview Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019, at home in the loving care of her husband of 29 years, Emil M. Subolish, at the age of 70.

Born Thursday, Nov. 11, 1948, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Francis C. and Elizabeth T. Jadosh Kowalik.

A 1966 graduate of Mahanoy City High School, Virginia was a member of St. John XXIII R.C.C., Tamaqua. She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Connolly and her husband, Dan, of Ruckersville, Va.; sister, Elizabeth Sabol, wife of Edward, of Barnesville; grandchildren, Stephanie, James, Nicholas and Joshua; niece, Brenda Sabol; nephew, Eddie Sabol.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. John XXIII R.C.C., 301 Pine Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Interment will be in St. Casimir's R.C.C. Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Memorials in her name may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 4, 2019
