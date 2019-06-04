Virginia C. Kowalik Stevens-Subolish, wife, mother, sister, of Fairview Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019, at home in the loving care of her husband of 29 years, Emil M. Subolish, at the age of 70.



Born Thursday, Nov. 11, 1948, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Francis C. and Elizabeth T. Jadosh Kowalik.



A 1966 graduate of Mahanoy City High School, Virginia was a member of St. John XXIII R.C.C., Tamaqua. She was a homemaker.



Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Connolly and her husband, Dan, of Ruckersville, Va.; sister, Elizabeth Sabol, wife of Edward, of Barnesville; grandchildren, Stephanie, James, Nicholas and Joshua; niece, Brenda Sabol; nephew, Eddie Sabol.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. (570) 668-2550. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. John XXIII R.C.C., 301 Pine Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Interment will be in St. Casimir's R.C.C. Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Memorials in her name may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Virginia can be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.



