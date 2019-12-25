Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Virginia E. Bryk

Virginia E. "Jeanie" Bryk, 95, of Brandonville/Ringtown, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born in Brandonville, on Nov. 6, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth "Elsie" Green.

Jeanie worked in the local garment industry as a sorter for many years. She was a member of the ILGWU and a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Ringtown, but above all else, she loved her family. She especially liked hosting her family for holiday events.

Besides her parents, Jeanie was preceded by her husband, Joseph E. Bryk; three brothers, Leo, Tony and Edward; one great-grandchild, Maurice.

Surviving are one son, Joseph J. Bryk, Ringtown; two daughters, Mary Ann Marchetti, Pottsville, and Virginia Shadler, Patriotic Hill; nine grandchildren, Richard, David, Jammie, Ashley, Cameron, Christopher, Rachelle, Shawn and Adam; seven great-grandchildren, Adaleena, Eliza, Alaya, Xander, Jaden, Tyrell and Jasper.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Ringtown, and will be officiated by Father Dominic Pham. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, and again from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Burial will follow Mass in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Ringtown. For more information, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 25, 2019
